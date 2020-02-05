2/5-3/15, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery.

press release: This multimedia exhibit features the sculptures of Mohamad Hafez, a Syrian-born, Connecticut-based artist and architect who re-creates war-torn domestic interiors within suitcases. Each piece is based on interviews with refugees who were forced to leave their homes in countries ranging from Syria and Afghanistan, to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and who now reside in the United States.

Wed – Fri, 10am – 4pm (Thurs until 7pm); Sat – Sun, Noon – 4pm.