Filmmaker and former Madisonian Brad Starks will be showing completed scenes and behind-the-scenes footage from Moku Moku on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main St., in the main ballroom, just off the lobby. He will also show footage from the wildfires, demonstrating “how windy it really was.”

