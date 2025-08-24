press release: The Waunakee Lions Club is thrilled to announce a special live performance by award-winning polka sensation Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange on Sunday, August 24, at the Waunakee Community High School. Known for their incredible talent, lively stage presence, and devoted fan base, Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange are set to deliver an afternoon of high-quality entertainment that’s fun for the whole family.

The performance will begin at 2 p.m. and doors will open at 1 p.m. Attendees can expect a lively, toe-tapping show filled with crowd favorites and interactive moments that have made Mollie B a beloved name in polka and folk music circles across the country.

Tickets:

Advance Purchase: $30

At the Door: $35

Tickets may be purchased online at mollieb.com or in-person at the Waunakee Senior Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Waunakee Lions Club's charitable programs including initiatives for diabetes awareness, children’s vision screening, and childhood cancer resources. By attending, guests will not only enjoy an outstanding musical experience but also help support meaningful local causes.

The Waunakee Lions Club encourages community members and music lovers alike to come out and enjoy a festive afternoon of live music and goodwill.

For more information, contact the Waunakee Lions Club at waunakeelions@gmail.com or 608-513-3759.