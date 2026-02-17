media release: The 2026 master of fine arts qualifier exhibition season continues this week at the Art Lofts Gallery. Opening tomorrow, February 17th through the 21st, see Molly Green's exhibition Feed the Birds at the Art Lofts Gallery and attend the reception on Friday, February 20th from 6 to 8pm. Feed The Birds bridges the gaps in understanding between art and education, trauma and grief, and the individual and communal lived experience. Over the course of fall 2025 to spring 2026, ceramic sculptor and art educator Green has hosted clay bird making workshops, utilizing the restorative properties of clay and the nature of community events to create a safe space for healing practices.