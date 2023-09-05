media release: Gallery I, II, III - Tuesday, September 5 - Sunday, December 3

Playhouse Gallery - Tuesday, August 29 - Sunday, November 26

Reception: Friday, October 6, 5 - 8pm. Artists’ Talks on Rotunda Stage, 5:30pm.

Immerse yourself in a journey through the artistic wonders as Galleries I, II and III showcase artworks created by women artists. From powerful self-reflections and narratives to multimedia installations, these exhibitions offer a diverse range of perspectives and unveil the realms of creativity and expression. In the Playhouse Gallery, investigate your relationship with garbage. "Garbology" breathes new life into discarded objects and explores our collective and individual waste.

To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the receptions. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase. Be inspired and enjoy!

Gallery I: Burning at Both Ends

Jennifer Bastian and Heather Rasmussen have been friends for nearly 15 years. As artists and mothers, they make work connected to the labor of the body, family and community, using a language of visual symbols to illustrate themes of discomfort and comfort-seeking.

Jennifer Bastian

Heather Rasmussen

Gallery II: Parallel Paths

Molly Krolczyk’s paintings and Rita Yanny’s mixed media pieces are displayed together in this collaborative exhibition. Their different styles are both characterized by spontaneity, color and layering. Many of these works were created simultaneously during shared studio time they call “parallel.”

Molly Krolczyk

Rita Yanny

Gallery III: Objects May Appear Closer Upon Reflection

Three artists trace their trajectory growing up as women, having to navigate societal expectations of perceived feminine identity at various stages. Each artist explores her own interior and exterior evolutions, costume changes and shifting roles along her journey.

Brenda Gratton

Leora Saposnik