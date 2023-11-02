media release: Molly Martin’s debut album Mary released January 2023 is cheeky indie rock reminiscent of early Smashing Pumpkins, Land of Talk, and the attitude of the Pretenders. It’s music that pretends not to care about your feelings but really does. It’s a spotlight on the honest truth of Molly’s experience before and after quitting drinking; an 8-song inquiry into self-discovery. Molly’s birth name is Mary, and each track feels like a different aspect of the intersection between a buttoned-up Mary and a buttoned-down Molly. Nowhere near sacred and naturally profane, Mary is a think piece on everything from self-hatred to sexual assault. Something is bound to resonate, and that’s the point.

Tickets $10 in advance/$15 at the door