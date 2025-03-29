media release: Join Salon Piano Series and Farley's House of Pianos for a special pop-up concert as they present “An Evening of American Popular Song with Molly and Pep.” Tickets are $35, and available at www.salonpianoseries.org

Pep and Molly have a 30 year musical romance that has kept their swinging duo coming back for many an encore. Get ready to have a good time and tap into some beautiful emotions that this American musical heritage can invoke when played and sung by masters such as these.

MOLLY hails from a big band musical family, channeling her dad’s tenor sound into the songs she was weaned on. She has worked and recorded with Jules Shear, Kate Pierson, Sara Lee, Frank Luther, Kip Hanrahan and with bands in Woodstock, New York City, Seattle and Minneapolis. She has become well known in Woodstock for her work with the Pep and Molly show, formerly a five piece Jazz ensemble.

PEP is a living encyclopedia of American popular music. He has written arrangements for Latin bands, Big Bands, music for film and dance. He has a knack for transforming Nelson Riddle arrangements into vocal parts that weave in and out of the lyrics. We’ve seen and heard him “channel” Frank Sinatra one minute, then Ralph Stanley the next, then Nino Rota, then West Side Story or Porgy and Bess the next. It’s as if they’re all right there in the room with you.