Molly Raske & Matthew LaFleur

Laugh along with children's book author and UW Hospital Pediatric Radiologist Molly Raske as she shares the story of how young heiress Georgia and her pet Jitterbug threw the most magnificently misunderstood party their town had ever seen! With the help of her mis-hearing assistant Mister Chalmers, Georgia sets out to find the right party gift for each person in town, only to watch partygoers unwrap a mismatched menagerie of mixed up gifts--"A Magnificent Misunderstanding that turns Georgia's fun party into a great read! The book's award-winning illustrator Matthew LaFleur will join Molly in signing books after the reading. The event also features a fun rhyming activity and coloring sheets!