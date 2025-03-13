Moments of Happiness: My History of the UW Marching Band

media release: The Verona Public Library invites you to a Badger Talk by local legend Mike Leckrone, former director of bands at the University of Wisconsin for an astonishing fifty years. A brilliant showman, he became known for aerial stunts and sequined outfits. He created the Fifth Quarter celebration that follows all home football games, removed barriers for women to march in the band, and established regular appearances at Camp Randall by special-needs high school musicians. Above all, Leckrone always sought joy in life.

Come and listen as he discusses his new book, Moments of Happiness: A Wisconsin Band Story, in which he details the stories behind the highlights and the unglamorous work that made his accomplishments possible.

Please register for this event through our website or by calling the library at (608) 845-7180.

The Badger Talks program reflects the tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the University to citizens of the state. Over 200 Badger Talks are hosted around the state each year, featuring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines. For more information about Badger Talks, contact 608-262-3880 or badgertalks@uwmad.wisc.edu.