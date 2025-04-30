media release: The Fitchburg Public Library is excited to host a Badger Talk by Mike Leckrone, the former director of the marching band and director of bands at the University of Wisconsin, in the Large Meeting room at 4:30pm on Wednesday, April 30. Leckrone will present Moments of Happiness: My History with the UW Marching Band, which features an overview, including funny anecdotes and stories, regarding the evolution of “The greatest band in the land.” He will discuss his history as an educator, leader and motivator, and explain the journey of development of the UW Spring Band Concert from a modest performance for 400 loyal fans in 1975, to a three-night extravaganza drawing in more than 35,000 people. The Fitchburg Public Library is located at 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, WI, 53711. The event will take place on the second floor in the Large Meeting Room, and is free and open to the public. The event and nearby restrooms are wheelchair-accessible.

HOSTED BY: Badger Talks and Fitchburg Public Library. Please contact Marcus at marcus.knoke@fitchburgwi.gov by April 25 with your accessibility requests and the library will do its best to meet your needs. To find more information about events, programs, and parking, please visit the library’s website at https://fitchburgwi.gov/ Library