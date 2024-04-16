media release: Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX Dance Company sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, "Alice," inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic "Alice in Wonderland." Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!