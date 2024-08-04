MOMs Community Cookout

media release: Moms on a Mission (MOMs) and Public Health Madison & Dane County are hosting a community cookout. There will be free food and refreshments along with access to various community resources.

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2024, Demetral Park, 601 N 6th St., Madison

This event is a community response to recent violence, including the mass shooting at the Lux Apartments earlier this summer. It is an opportunity for neighbors, friends, and family to come together, support each other, and promote healing. All community members are welcome to attend.

About Moms on a Mission (MOMs): MOMs is a grassroots, community-based group of mothers who are based at Madison East High School to help foster a positive school community for kids.