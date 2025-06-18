media release: Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Men are welcome to the show, too.

Moms Unhinged has been selling out shows all over the country and is coming to you for a special performance.

We do clean (ish) comedy and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group or your own mom.

Performing Colleen Brennan and Mo Good with headliner Nancy Norton

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

1 John Nolen Dr

Madison, WI 53703

Adult themes and language – 21+

Tickets – $28 General Admission

Doors open at 6:00 PM, Show starts at 7:00 PM.