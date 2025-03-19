media release: Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Men are welcome to the show, too.

Moms Unhinged has been selling out shows all over the country and is coming for a special performance.

We do clean (ish) comedy and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group or your own mom.

Performing Lindsay Porter and Jené Suplee with headliner Stephanie McHugh

Monona Terrace

1 John Nolen Dr

Madison, WI 53703

Adult themes and language – 21+

Tickets are $28

Doors open at 6:00 PM, Show starts at 7:00 PM.

When you make the purchase, your name will be on the list at the door – no actual tickets.

We frequently SELL OUT so don’t wait to get tickets!

Refund Policy: To receive a full refund for a show, cancellations must be made at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled performance time.

Watch your email and contact us with any issues.