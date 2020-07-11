Mon J. Rane, Teddy Davenport

7 Doors / 8 Show / $10.

press release: Join us at The Bur Oak for a night of genre-bending roots music - from folk and Americana to hard-rockin' blues and plenty of strange stops in between. Capacity will be limited and seating will be set up to promote social distancing.

Mon J Rane is a rock 'n' roll band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin that blends funk, blues, folk, soul and jam music into a high-energy dynamic blast.

More info: https://justinjagler.com/monjrane

Teddy Davenport is an Americana Singer-Songwriter from Madison WI. Teddy's songs are authentic, a refreshing take on old roots music.

More info: http://www.teddydavenport.com