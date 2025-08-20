media release: Monarch butterfly populations have been declining over the last 25 years—essentially the entire time that we’ve been monitoring them. It is important to move beyond documenting this decline, and focus on the challenge posed by monarch conservation and insect conservation in general. In this free, online presentation, Dr. Karen Oberhauser will describe the amazing biology of migratory monarchs, how we can use data collected by scientists and public to understand what is driving monarch numbers, and what we can do with that information. The take-home message will be how we can address species conservation—in our own gardens and beyond—in the face of climate and other human-driven changes.

Karen describes her research field, conservation biology, as the science of hope. The challenges we face as we work to preserve biodiversity are steep, but our collective concern for monarchs and, by extension, the thousands of species with which they share habitats can provide a glimmer of hope in a complicated and rapidly-changing world.

You’ll also learn more about monarch tagging, why it is done, and how you can participate in this awesome event at Goose Pond Sanctuary this September!

Anyone, anywhere is welcome to join in this free webinar to learn more about the incredible monarch butterfly.

This presentation is part of the Mighty Migrations Series, a set of three webinars that feature three INCREDIBLE migrating species:

Ruby-throated hummingbirds by Jennifer Lazewski on August 18, 7pm CT

Chimney swifts by Steffanie Munguía on August 19, 7pm CT

Monarch butterflies by Karen Oberhauser on August 20, 7pm CT

This series is co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, SOS Save Our Songbirds, and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. The Monarch Butterfly presentation is additionally co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative and Journey North.