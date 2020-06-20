ONLINE: Monarch Larva Monitoring Project

press release: Saturday, June 20, 9–11 a.m., hosted by the UW–Madison Arboretum

Celebrate the beginning of summer by learning how to get involved with monarch butterfly research and conservation. In this two-hour, online training, participants will learn about monarch biology and Monarch Larva Monitoring Project (MLMP) protocols and findings, practice data entry protocols, and prepare to monitor monarchs at the Arboretum or in their communities. The training will 1) be appropriate for people new to monarch monitoring, 2) be a good refresher for current volunteers, 3) include time to ask questions, and 4) be relevant for people who just want to learn more about monarchs. MLMP is a national citizen science project jointly run by the UW–Madison Arboretum and the Monarch Joint Venture. You will receive a link to the training and workshop materials a few days before June 20. Instructor: Karen Oberhauser, Arboretum director and MLMP founder and coordinator.

