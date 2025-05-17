Monarch Monitor Training

Prairie Ridge Park 2406 Berkley Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Join us for a two-hour training session on Saturday, May 17 from 10am to 12pm to become a community science monitor for the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project! In this session, you'll learn how to identify common milkweed species, recognize monarch eggs and caterpillars, determine developmental stages, and properly examine plants for eggs and larvae. We'll also cover how to enter your findings into the online portal to contribute to this important citizen science effort. No prior experience is necessary. We look forward to seeing you there!

Location: Madison Parks Lakeside Office, 330 E. Lakeside Street, boardroom

For more information, email John at: parksvolunteer@cityofmadison.com

Environment, Volunteer
608-266-4711
