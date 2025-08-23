Monarch Tagging

media release: The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy are participating in the Monarch Watch monarch butterfly tagging program to help generate data on the insect’s migration and habitat.

We’ll offer two family friendly events where participants will learn techniques for netting and tagging butterflies. No equipment or experience is necessary, but if you have your own butterfly net, feel free to bring it with.

Saturday August 23rd, 10:00am at the Homestead Site

(rain date- Sunday August 24 at 10:00am)

Thursday August 28th, 3:30pm at the Bock Forest Kiosk

Event Locations:

Homestead Site: We will meet at the FOPBC equipment trailer. Parking is available in the Dane County lot at 4865 Pheasant Branch Rd, or at Orchid Heights Park.

The Bock Forest: We will meet at the Kiosk located at the Highland Way entrance. Street parking is available on Highland Way.

Please register to assist the Friends in planning for the correct number of participants.