Pope Farm Conservancy is a great place to witness the marvel of the monarch butterfly migration. This is the 8th year that the Friends group is be conducting its Monarch Tagging Project at Pope Farm Conservancy. And it’s all part of a nationwide effort to better the dynamics of the monarch’s spectacular fall migration through mark and recapture, and to perhaps give us clues as to why the populations are in decline. We invite you to participate in this citizen science project to help search for, capture, tag, and release migrating monarchs. It’s a great experience for the whole family!

Free and open to the public. No experience necessary but registration is required.