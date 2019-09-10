press release: Monarch Tagging 2019

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1:30-4:00 pm; Saturday, Sept. 14, 1:30-4:00 pm; Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:30-12:00 pm OR 1:30-4:00 pm

Register here!

Have you held a monarch? Be apart of the extraordinary effort to track monarchs through their migration to Mexico! At this event, learn about monarch ecology, catch and tag a monarch, start to track its progress over time, and explore how to support monarchs in your yard. Adults and children welcome!

"I was at Goose Pond for an Audubon tagging event the first time that I held a monarch, and I will NEVER forget that initial feeling of awe and wonder! That experience is forever imprinted on my soul." - Sharon Brancel

Monarch butterflies face great challenges as they migrate between as far north as Canada to Mexico each year, and you can help biologists study their travels and travails by tagging individual butterflies en route to their winter grounds. The tiny, numbered tags placed on monarchs during this event are tracked through the Monarch Watch program. A number of our tagged monarchs have been found in Mexico! Join the effort, and help biologists study these incredible insects.

As of September 6, over 1,000 monarch butterflies are roosting in the trees at Goose Pond Sanctuary, and more are moving in each day. The foundation has been laid for a great event!