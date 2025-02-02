Monastic Monologues: Bringing Light to the Dark Days of Winter

media release: Are you ready for an afternoon filled with wonder, adventure and unforgettable tales? Come join our community to listen to storytellers – an event where the power of storytelling comes to life. Whether it’s a heart-pounding journey through distant lands, a laugh-out-loud antidote or a poignant moment that tugs at your heartstrings, our tellers have special stories for you.

This is more than just listening – it’s an experience that builds community, offers hospitality and weaves a magic that speaks to your imagination and connects us all.

Come for the stories, stay for the magic!

Schedule:

1:30 pm – Doors open

2:00 pm – Monastic Monologues begins

3:00 pm – Intermission and refreshments

4:00 pm – Event ends

Storytellers, Musicians & Emcee

Emcee: Bill Santner

Storytellers: Jane Barnard, Jean Feraca, Terry Larson, Janet Neurauter, Susan Santner, Erin Ruzicka Trondson

Musicians: Bill Frederick (soloist), Steve Johnson (piano accompanist), George Teague (cello), Patrick Terry (mezzo tenor)

Please consider a free will offering for the monastery.

This event is for those 16 years and older. Please register so we know how many people to expect and so we can contact you with additional details if needed.

Invite your friends and family: https://www.facebook.com/events/3150082835134726