Monastic Monologues: Sharing Joy

media release: Step Into the Magic!

Are you ready for an afternoon bursting with wonder, adventure, and unforgettable stories and songs? Join our community for an inspiring gathering of storytellers, musicians, and singers—an event where the power of words and music truly comes alive.

From heart-pounding journeys to faraway places, to laugh-out-loud moments, soulful tales and music that touch your heart, our performers will take you on an unforgettable ride.

This isn’t just a performance, it’s an experience. One that brings people together, celebrates creativity, and weaves a kind of magic that sparks your imagination and strengthens our sense of community.

Come for the music and stories… stay for the magic!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

1:30 pm – Doors open

2:00 pm – Monastic Monologues begins

3:30 pm – Reception and “After Glow”

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

There is no cost to register, but we ask that guests register so we may plan accordingly. We also ask that guests consider a goodwill donation to help support the monastery. There will be a physical donation box at the event for anyone who wants to donate in-person.