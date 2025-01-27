media release: Get ready for a night of unfiltered hilarity and magical mayhem at the Red Rooster! Join us for “Monday Night Raw,” a no-holds-barred open mic comedy show hosted by the chaotic, unpolished, and utterly unpredictable magician/weirdo Sammy Dice Jr. Whether you love it or hate it, we promise you’ll be talking about it! Doors open at 7 PM, and the show kicks off at 7:30 PM. Comics of all experience levels and anyone with the guts to give it a shot are invited to take the stage and make this a night to remember. Don’t miss out—come laugh, cringe, and cheer with us!