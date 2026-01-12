7 pm on 4/9 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 4/10-11. $48.50-$31.

media release: Born and bred in New York City, Monét X Change is an entertainment spitfire and the first double crown winner from Rupaul’s Drag Race having earned the title Miss Congeniality on Season 10 and becoming the first queen of color inducted into the hall of fame after winning All-Stars 4.

Known for delivering energetic and show-stopping performances, Monét’s showmanship is a reflection of a tireless work ethic to cultivate and perfect her immaculate lip-syncing skills, comedic chops, and (mostly) pitch-perfect live singing skills.

Combining her passion for the art of drag with her uniquely fresh spin on it, monet has traveled the globe with her one-woman show, “Call Me By Monét”, as well as hosting and performing in the Werq the World tour. Monét also released her first episode, unapologetically, co-writing the project and conceiving the accompanying visual album.

Monét is currently focusing her hilarious and oftentimes socio-political humor as the host of her own talk show, “The X Change Rate”, airing on Build Series by Yahoo and co hosting the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast and tour with Bob The Drag Queen.