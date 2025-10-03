Money, Politics, and the First Amendment

media release: The panel will discuss the impacts of increasingly expensive elections and the tension between campaign finance regulation and free speech. There will be an in person reception to follow. Our panelists will include Benjamin Ginsberg (Hoover Institution), Saurav Ghosh (Campaign Legal Center), Raymond La Raja (UMass Amherst, Political Science), Abby Wood (USC Gould School of Law) and will be moderated by ERC Director Barry Burden (UW-Madison, Political Science).

Friday, October 3, from 3:00-4:15pm CT

In-person in the University of Wisconsin Law School, Room 2260 and virtually over Zoom

Co-sponsored by the Elections Research Center and the State Democracy Research Initiative

More information and registration available here: https://elections.wisc.edu/ em25