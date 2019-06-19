Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough?

Google Calendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00 iCalendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00

Oakwood Village-University Woods (West) 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Take the fear out of finance! Join Financial Consultant and Counselor Connie Kilmark for this informative, proactive seminar, where you’ll answer the following questions and more! 

-What is your financial personality?

-What are your goals?

-Does your financial personality match the way you manage your money and other resources?

-Does the way you manage your money support your goals in life? And your lifestyle?

Presented by the SAIL (Sharing Active Independent Lives) SAILing into the future! program. $10 for Full SAIL Members, $20 for Associate SAIL Members, $30 for Non-Members.  Includes workshop materials and lunch.   

*Register by calling 608-230-4321, e-mailing info@sailtoday.org, or visiting www.sailtoday.org

Info

Oakwood Village-University Woods (West) 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Seniors
608-230-4321
Google Calendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00 iCalendar - Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough? - 2019-06-19 10:30:00