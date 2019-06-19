Money/Resources/Assets: How Much Is Enough?

press release: Take the fear out of finance! Join Financial Consultant and Counselor Connie Kilmark for this informative, proactive seminar, where you’ll answer the following questions and more!

-What is your financial personality?

-What are your goals?

-Does your financial personality match the way you manage your money and other resources?

-Does the way you manage your money support your goals in life? And your lifestyle?

Presented by the SAIL (Sharing Active Independent Lives) SAILing into the future! program. $10 for Full SAIL Members, $20 for Associate SAIL Members, $30 for Non-Members. Includes workshop materials and lunch.

*Register by calling 608-230-4321, e-mailing info@sailtoday.org, or visiting www.sailtoday.org.