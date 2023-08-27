Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt

media release: Memphis artist, established entrepreneur and Bread Gang Entertainment CEO, Moneybagg Yo, brings his long-awaited U.S. “Larger Than Life” tour to Fiserv Forum on August 27 with Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt.

Fans can expect Bagg to perform a plethora of his catalog including his No. 1 hits that topped the radio charts including, “Said Sum,” “Time Today,” “Wockesha” and “Scorpio.”