Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, Fredo Bang, 42 Dugg, Blacc Zacc

press release: Chrome Entertainment announced today that the Time Served Served Tour, starring Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti, will come to the Miller High Life Theatre at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, with guests Fredo Bang, 42 Dugg, and Blacc Zacc. V100’s Reggie Brown will host, with sounds by Hitmaker DJ Don.

Tickets for the Time Served Tour are $112, $82, $62, $42 (including $3 facility fee) and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.