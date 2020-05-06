ONLINE: Monica Martin

× Expand Bryan Drewyor performing at the Dane County Farmers' Market.

press release: FPC Live and Isthmus have teamed up with local artists to bring you Social Distraction, a live streamed local music concert series. Shows will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. via Facebook. We hope Social Distraction raises support for local artists and bands who cannot play shows right now, while also bringing us together through the power of live music.

Watch via Isthmus, The Sylvee, Orpheum Madison, Majestic Madison, and High Noon Saloon Facebook Pages.

On Isthmus Page all days; rotates between other venue pages depending on the day.