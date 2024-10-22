media release: You'll want to keep returning to our October Ballweg Gallery, Creative Soul by Monica Mims. Mims' work captures the beauty in everyday objects, and she loves experimenting with different mediums to bring ideas to life without focusing too much on the final result— just letting the art unfold naturally. Each 3" x 3" canvas has unique charm, but when grouped together, they tell a larger story that continues to evolve.

Look for her work in the Ballweg Gallery through the end of November.