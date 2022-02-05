ONLINE: Monitoring Wildlife in Your Garden for Citizen Science

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Winter Presentation Series. Registration for FACG members is free, the fee for nonmembers is $10 per session. (Please email info@allencentennialgarden.org if you need help with the discount code.)

press release: About the Presentation: Join Julia Whidden and Nancy Sheehan from the UW-Madison Arboretum to learn about citizen science and how to monitor wildlife in your garden for the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project (MLMP) and Journey North. Both programs rely on citizen scientists to collect data that advances our understanding of the distribution, abundance, and migration of a variety of insect and bird species, including monarch butterflies, hummingbirds, and more. Contribute to MLMP by monitoring your garden for monarch larva and milkweed, and report sightings of migratory species to Journey North

Speakers: Julia Whidden and Nancy Sheehan, UW Madison Arboretum

Bio(s):

• Julia Whidden is the Citizen Science Coordinator at the UW-Madison Arboretum, and coordinates a variety of projects on wildlife, engaging community members or "citizen scientists" into this research. Her wildlife research includes projects on dragonflies, bluebirds, fungi, and most notably, monarch butterflies through the Monarch Larva Monitoring Program (MLMP).

• Ms. Nancy A. Sheehan, the Journey North program coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum, has worked at the intersection of science and community outreach for more than three decades. She believes in the collective power of individuals working together to create change for the good and, to this day, remains passionate about volunteerism, citizen science and participatory research.

**Please note that this is a virtual event. Zoom links will be sent to the email you used to register for the event 2 days, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the event begins. You may need to check your spam folder.**