Monkey Business Institute Auditions

media release: Monkey Business Institute is holding auditions to become a member of Madison's Best Comedy Group! Register now for a 1-hour audition time slot on Saturday, June 18, or Sunday, June 19.

What is improv and who is MBI? Improv is comedic theater where everything is made up in the moment - it's all about collaboration and the "Yes, And" principle. MBI has been entertaining audiences in Madison for the past 20 years with short-form and long-form improv comedy shows. The troupe is made up of 30 fun-loving people from all walks of life; we're actors, parents, musicians, artists, and teachers with an unmatched passion for improv comedy. And we want you to join us!

Auditions will take place at The Wil-Mar Center and no prior improv experience is necessary. If you are selected to move forward from auditions, you'll attend a Performance Track Class, an accelerated course to learn MBI's improv style, and perform in a few shows! We've been ranked Madison Magazine's Best Comedy Group since 2018 and we live up to it. Want in? Then sign up now to audition! If you have any questions, please contact us at info@monkeybusinessinstitute.com.