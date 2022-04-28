Monkey Business Institute
Crystal Grand Music Theatre, Lake Delton 430 Munroe St. (Hwy. 23), Lake Delton, Wisconsin 53965
courtesy MBI
Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.
media release: Two improv troupes form one big hilarious improv explosion for your comedy delights! It’s Madison’s Monkey Business Institute and Baraboo-based The Improv Lab performing laugh-out-loud improv, complete with audience suggestions to make it all run. $10.
Info
Comedy