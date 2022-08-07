Monkey Business Institute

press release: The Merge is a standup/ improv hybrid show produced by Monkey Business Improv, a long-standing staple in the Madison comedy scene. Comedians grace the stage with stand up and are followed by improvisers acting out a unique spin on the comedian’s material. This show is as funny as it is unique, and is a fantastic kick off to a stellar week of comedy!

Featuring Samara Suomi, Mickey Morello, and Monkey Business Improv

Hosted by Vanessa Tortolano

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!