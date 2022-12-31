press release: At 5:30 pm: Improv for all ages! This one-hour show is packed with fast-paced, classic, short-form improv comedy! Audience participation is guaranteed and the content is appropriate for kids, as well as grown-ups who appreciate smart, clean comedy. Doors 4:45 pm. $22/$20 ticket options include buffet.

At 8:30 pm: t’s a Grown Up Improv Show by Monkey Business Institute! Our Grown-Up Show features two acts of hilarious improv comedy. This show is for people who like their improv a little bit saucy, so content is usually rated PG-13 with an occasional dip above “PG-17.” Doors open at 7:45pm. $27/$25 ticket options include buffet.

You have three options to enjoy the award winning and world famous pizza of Glass Nickel Pizza Company with your favorite improv show!

Option 1 – Dinner and a Show

A pizza buffet is now included with your MBI ticket price. The pizza buffet will include a wide variety of delish GN pizzas including vegetarian pizzas. You will also have salad to go along with your ‘za Option 2 – Vegan & Gluten Free Pizza Options with your Buffet and Show. This is the same as Option 1, but with vegan and GF options added to the buffet. Option 3 – Dine in at Glass Nickel Pizza before your show.

Do you prefer to order off the menu and hang out upstairs before the show? Show your e-ticket to your server in the upstairs dining room prior to your MBI improv show and we will apply your buffet fee to your bill. We recommend that you arrive in the upstairs dining area an hour and a half prior to show time to make certain you are there for the opening curtain.

As always, a full bar is available in the GN Basement for bevvies, sodas, beer and cocktails for an additional fee. We do not have a required drink minimum at our comedy club.

Monkey Business Institute is currently following CDC guidelines in regard to our COVID-19 policy ***NOTE: EXCEPT FOR SHOWS AT THE WIL-MAR CENTER: SEE BELOW!***. COVID vaccinations and masking while not eating are strongly recommended but are not required during our shows. However, we want all of our performers, support staff, and audience members to be safe. Because many of our performance spaces are small with little air circulation, we ask that if you test positive for COVID or have any COVID-like symptoms that you please stay home. Simply notify us of the situation and we’ll be happy to refund you for the tickets.

NOTE ON SHOWS AT THE WIL-MAR NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER: If you want to attend our shows but still prefer the audience around you to be vaccinated or masked, we are maintaining our proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test policies for that venue.

Contact info@monkeybusinessinstitute.com for any questions.