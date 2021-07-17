Monkey Business Institute

media release: Madison's favorite improv comedy troupe is back with a one-of-a-kind outdoor adventure that invites you to explore private, productive garden spaces on Madison’s North Side, laughing all the way! Our tour guides (played by Monkey Business troupe members) will lead you through four incredible and unique backyard spaces that highlight different gardening approaches including permaculture and urban agriculture. The improvised characters you meet in the gardens may not have accurate tips on composting, but they will delight and entertain you! After the tours, please gather with us at Rooted’s Troy Farm and Gardens to meet real, actual gardeners and Rooted staff.

The tour is designed to be bike-friendly, with all locations within one 3 mile loop. You will move between the gardens at your own pace, with guided tours starting every 15 minutes at each location.

Ticket holders will be emailed a printable, shareable map with the garden locations and more details.

This event is a fundraiser for Rooted, a Madison-based non-profit that builds partnerships around food, land, and learning. 50% of all ticket sales will go directly to Rooted.

Saturday, July 17,2021: Guided tours 3-6pm; Food Truck and Community at Rooted's Troy Gardens 5:30-7:30pm

Rain date: Sunday, July 18

Tickets, $10-20, are available at monkeybusinessinstitute.com

We are seeking to welcome all community members to this event. If purchasing a ticket presents a barrier, please email info@monkeybusinessinstitute.com to request a map and join the fun!