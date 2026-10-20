× Expand courtesy Monkey Business Institute The cast of Monkey Business Institute. Monkey Business Institute

media release: We’re excited to announce a special limited run of Monkey Business Institute shows at Yahara Bay Distillery!

Join us for an unforgettable hour of fast-paced improv comedy where anything can happen. Our cast creates hilarious scenes, characters, and games on the spot using your suggestions, making every performance completely unique.

Expect big laughs, audience interaction, and the kind of surprising moments that only live improv can deliver. It is perfect for date nights, co-worker hangs, and anyone looking for a great night out.

And the fun doesn’t end when the show does! Stick around after the performance to meet the cast, chat about your favorite moments, and enjoy a casual post-show hang with the performers.

No script. No two shows alike. Just one night of unforgettable comedy, distilled fresh at Yahara Bay Distillery.

Doors at 6:00pm, Show at 7:00pm.

Contact [email protected] for any questions.