media release: Back for it's 38th year, the Monona Chili Fest is back and hotter than ever! Saturday October 16, from 11:00 AM till the pots run dry!

$10 gets you a wrist band and a spoon that entitles you to all the chili you can handle. Plus your chance to vote for People's Choice Best Chili! So bring your stretchy pants and a dark T-shirt, cause napkins are for nerds.

https://www.facebook.com/events/421340259313051/

Info on participating as a cook here.