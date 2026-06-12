The 6th Annual Monona Grove Baseball golf outing will be held on Monday, June 22nd, 2026 at the Oaks Golf Course. The MG golf outing begins with a shotgun start at 10 am (registration opens at 9 am) with prizes along the course. Register yourself for $140, or grab a foursome for $535. This includes 18 holes, a cart, drinks and late lunch. We even have some exclusive MG swag! Prize drawings to follow golf! Space is limited so get your teams registered early.

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: All proceeds for the golf outing support the operational costs and park improvements for the MG Baseball program. Goals for our program this year include improvements to the bullpens, field surface, along with the creation of senior banners and miscellaneous items not otherwise covered by the school. Improvements at Fireman’s Park not only support MGHS baseball but it will benefit all local youth, legion and amateur baseball teams that use Fireman’s Park as it’s home field.

SPONSORSHIPS: For more information on how to partner with MG Baseball's Golf Outing please contact: switalla9@gmail.com