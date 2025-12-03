Monona Grove Nursery School Open House!

Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

4019 Hegg Ave, Madison, WI 53716

Come meet MGNS staff and see our brand-new facility and classrooms for MGNS’ Open House!

Feel free to spread the word to anyone who may be interested. MGNS is state licensed and a parent cooperative. MGNS offers half day preschool for ages 3-4 as well as half day 4K through Madison Metro School District. MGNS also has a Toddler Time program for our youngest friends ages 0-3 that meets one morning a week with a caregiver as a gentle introduction to preschool.

Come learn more!

Questions? Please contact 608-222-4633.