Monona History Club

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin
press release: Vicki Tobias will offer live demonstrations of Ancestry and Family Search web sites At the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road, Sunday Feb. 9, starting at 2 pm
Guided computer lab sessions, using Ancestry and Family Search, will be available in the library the following week. Please register for these events by calling 222-6127 or on line at www.mononalibrary.org. Hosted by Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society and Friends of Monona Public Library
