Monona History Club
Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin
press release:
Monona History Club, 2-4pm, Sunday March 8, Monona Public Library
Rick Bernstein of the Monona Landmarks Commission will report on the findings of the Monona Architectural Survey and discuss proposed new Monona Landmark buildings.
Please register for these events by calling 222-6127 or on line at www.mononalibrary.org. Hosted by Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society and Friends of Monona Public Library
Info
