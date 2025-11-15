Monona Indigenous Roots Dinner

media release: Presented by Ho-Chunk Nation | Saturday, November 15, 3-7p | Aldo Leopold Nature Center

Gather around the table for an evening of incredible food, rich traditions, and community connection. Share a meal with Ho-Chunk leaders, state and city officials, and neighbors as we celebrate history, culture, and the future of Indigenous recognition in Monona. Enjoy a multi-course feast inspired by traditional ingredients, the energy of drumming and dance, and stories that connect us all.

Gather with neighbors at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center to share Ho-Chunk-inspired dishes incorporating local ingredients. Enjoy drinks in their stunning space featuring vaulted ceilings, a grand antler chandelier, and a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace. Take in panoramic views through the wall of windows overlooking the prairie, or step onto the balcony to immerse yourself in the fall beauty of the surrounding grounds. Connect with others, share stories, and explore unique silent auction items—with easy mobile bidding at your fingertips.

Join us for the unveiling and spiritual blessing of the first statue in Monona’s Four Directions Project, located on the prairie at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. This powerful sculpture, carved by artist Gene Delcourt, honors the enduring presence of the Ho-Chunk people and marks the East — the direction of beginnings.

Delcourt, a former apprentice of beloved Ho-Chunk artist Harry Whitehorse, continues his mentor’s legacy through public art that uplifts Indigenous voices and traditions. As the founder of the Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival, Delcourt’s work bridges generations of storytelling and cultural preservation.

The unveiling ceremony will feature remarks from Ho-Chunk guest speakers and a spiritual blessing. Proceeds from this event will support future statues facing West, North, and South, with locations to be determined in the coming years — each contributing to a circle of respect, reflection, and recognition.

Experience the transformative power of culture in motion.

Marvel at the artistry of traditional dancers adorned in stunning handmade regalia, and feel the deep, resonant beat of traditional drumming. Speak with Wakšik Woošga students about the significance of ceremonial language classes and the profound impact of preserving their heritage. Learn about enriching programming offered at the Ho-Chunk Community Center.