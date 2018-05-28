press release: The Monona Memorial Day Parade is the largest parade in Dane County with approximately 100 parade entries each year! The parade honors all who have or are currently serving our country. It’s a family fun event that features local veterans, teeming with marching bands, unique entertainment and, of course, Bucky Badger!

The Memorial Day Parade kicks off every Memorial Day Monday with the singing of the National Anthem at the Monona Grove High School at 9:30am. A memorial service is held immediately following the anthem and is led by V.F.W. Post 7591. In 2018, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 28.

The parade starts heading south down Monona Drive at the 4400 block of Monona Drive at 10am. The parade travels south on Monona Drive and continues to Owen Road where it ends at Village Lanes. Monona Drive is closed to traffic at 9am on Memorial Day each year. Be sure to plan your fun-filled day after the parade with local festivities happening around the Monona area or head to one of our beautiful beaches or parks to round out the day.

The parade organizer is Kelly Slack from Slack Attack Communications. You can reach her at (608) 239-7888 or send her an email for questions.