Monona National Night Out

to Google Calendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00

Winnequah Park, Monona Healy Ln., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Join the Monona Police, Fire, and Parks & Recreation Departments as we celebrate National Night Out Against Crime!

We'll have bouncy houses, lots of kids’ games, fire trucks, and so much more!  

Come meet police officers and fire fighters, as well as police K9, Miya. Spread the word and bring the entire family!

Let's Eat Out food carts will be there selling plenty of great food.

Info

Winnequah Park, Monona Healy Ln., Monona, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Special Events
to Google Calendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Monona National Night Out - 2019-08-13 17:00:00