Monona National Night Out
Winnequah Park, Monona Healy Ln., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Join the Monona Police, Fire, and Parks & Recreation Departments as we celebrate National Night Out Against Crime!
We'll have bouncy houses, lots of kids’ games, fire trucks, and so much more!
Come meet police officers and fire fighters, as well as police K9, Miya. Spread the word and bring the entire family!
Let's Eat Out food carts will be there selling plenty of great food.
