Monona School Board Candidate Forum

media release: With the Monona Grove School Board election approaching, residents will have the chance to hear directly from the candidates at the Candidate Forum TONIGHT, March 19, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at the Monona Public Library (Municipal Room, lower level).

Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Dane County, the forum will provide voters with insight into the priorities and perspectives of the four candidates vying for a seat on the board: incumbents Susan Manning and Peter Sobol, along with challengers Stephanie Lehmann and Bural M. Coffey.

For those unable to attend in person, Monona Community Media will stream the event live on its YouTube channel and MononaGo app, ensuring accessibility for all community members.

This forum is a valuable opportunity for voters to engage with the candidates, learn about key issues, and make informed decisions ahead of the election.

For more information, visit www.mymonona.com or contact Will Nimmow, director of Monona Community Media at wnimmow@ci.monona.wi.us