media release: Wed, Oct 15, 9-12p | Monona Senior Fair | Monona Community/Senior Center

Discover Resources. Build Connections. Plan for the Future.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance and our partners invite you to our Senior Fair — an event designed to connect seniors, their families, and caregivers with trusted professionals, services, and organizations that can help navigate life’s next chapters.

For Attendees

Whether you’re exploring resources for yourself, a family member, or someone you care for, you’ll find valuable information and guidance from experts in:

  • Downsizing & moving services
  • Assisted living & senior care communities
  • In-home care providers
  • Estate planning attorneys
  • Accountants & bankers specializing in trusts
  • Realtors & contractors to help when moves are made
  • Consignment & resale shops for downsizing
  • Community organizations & support services

Plus, enjoy informative 20-minute presentations on key topics throughout the morning and enter to win prizes in our raffle!

Admission: Free for the public

