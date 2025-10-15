Monona Senior Fair
to
Monona Community/Senior Center 1011 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Discover Resources. Build Connections. Plan for the Future.
The Monona East Side Business Alliance and our partners invite you to our Senior Fair — an event designed to connect seniors, their families, and caregivers with trusted professionals, services, and organizations that can help navigate life’s next chapters.
For Attendees
Whether you’re exploring resources for yourself, a family member, or someone you care for, you’ll find valuable information and guidance from experts in:
- Downsizing & moving services
- Assisted living & senior care communities
- In-home care providers
- Estate planning attorneys
- Accountants & bankers specializing in trusts
- Realtors & contractors to help when moves are made
- Consignment & resale shops for downsizing
- Community organizations & support services
Plus, enjoy informative 20-minute presentations on key topics throughout the morning and enter to win prizes in our raffle!
Admission: Free for the public