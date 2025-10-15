media release: Wed, Oct 15, 9-12p | Monona Senior Fair | Monona Community/Senior Center

Discover Resources. Build Connections. Plan for the Future.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance and our partners invite you to our Senior Fair — an event designed to connect seniors, their families, and caregivers with trusted professionals, services, and organizations that can help navigate life’s next chapters.

For Attendees

Whether you’re exploring resources for yourself, a family member, or someone you care for, you’ll find valuable information and guidance from experts in:

Downsizing & moving services

Assisted living & senior care communities

In-home care providers

Estate planning attorneys

Accountants & bankers specializing in trusts

Realtors & contractors to help when moves are made

Consignment & resale shops for downsizing

Community organizations & support services

Plus, enjoy informative 20-minute presentations on key topics throughout the morning and enter to win prizes in our raffle!

Admission: Free for the public

https://www.facebook.com/events/1122774156669929/