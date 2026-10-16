media release: Twenty-one artists will fill locations throughout downtown Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 17, as the fourth annual Main Street Monroe Art Walk returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free, juried event pairs artists with 20 downtown businesses and community spaces, transforming the Main Street district into a walkable gallery and giving visitors the opportunity to meet artists, see and purchase their work, and explore downtown along the way.

Now in its fourth year, the Art Walk continues to place a particular emphasis on showcasing artists from Green County and the surrounding region while also welcoming a select number of invited artists. A variety of mediums and styles will be represented throughout the day.

“One of the things we’ve learned over four years is that there isn’t one definition of what an artist in our community looks like,” says Tina Duemler, owner of Color & Light Art Gallery. Duemler, an artist herself, is the committee chair of the event and originally brought forth the idea with Jocelyn Kline, Owner of Orange Kitten Yarns. “There are different ages, backgrounds, mediums and styles represented, and there are people creating really remarkable work. It all started to highlight the creative expression and visual arts especially in the area and to bring it together.”

This year’s participating artists are Suzanne Miller, Larry Schultz, Denise Anton Wright, Jason Hill, Jessica Deprez, Morgan Hollis, Alexa Rea-Kodatt, Beth Blahut, James Richter, Marjorie Lane George, Michael and Lois Coomer, Ross Daniels, Cory Newingham, Mary Hedeman, Melissa Keiler, Rebecca Gavney Driscoll, Laurie Pledl, Cindy Ann Reed, Teresa Matchett, and Savannah Roy.

Artists will be hosted throughout the downtown at locally owned shops, restaurants and community destinations, including the Green County Historical Society Museum and Monroe Public Library. Maps identifying each artist and host location will allow visitors to explore the Art Walk at their own pace. Maps can be picked up at Orange Kitten Yarns, 1613 10th St, starting Tuesday, October 13th.

“What I love about the Art Walk is that for six hours, downtown becomes a gallery,” Jordan Nordby, Main Street Monroe’s executive director said. “You can walk into a shop, a pilates studio, the library, or another downtown space and encounter an artist and their work. It’s still exciting to see those connections happen between the artists, the businesses and the people who come downtown to experience it.”

Visitors are also encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award after making their way through the Art Walk. Voting information will be included on the maps, with completed People’s Choice ballots dropped off at Orange Kitten Yarns.

What began four years ago as a new addition to Main Street Monroe’s fall calendar has grown into an annual celebration of the region’s creative community, bringing artists, downtown businesses and visitors together for a day centered on original art and the people who make it.

The fourth annual Main Street Monroe Art Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, throughout downtown Monroe. The event is free and open to the public.

Additional upcoming Main Street Monroe events include a fall fest at the outdoor farmers market on the 17th, with the outdoor market running through October 31, its annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 25, and a downtown wine walk on Friday, November 6.

For additional information and artist spotlights leading up to the event, follow Main Street Monroe on Facebook or contact Main Street Monroe at 608-328-4023 or [email protected].