Balloon & Blues Rally

media release: Monroe Balloon Rally is the longest running balloon event in Wisconsin. The event is held over Father’s Day Weekend at the Green County Fairgrounds in Monroe, Wisconsin and offers a potpourri of events and activities for the whole family.

Band lineup:

Friday: Chris Canas Band 8 p.m.

Saturday: Stefan Geisinger Band 2:30 p.m., Birddog Blues Band 4:30 p.m., Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max 6:30 p.m., Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy 8:30 p.m.