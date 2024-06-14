Balloon & Blues Rally

to

Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe 2600 Tenth Street, Monroe, Wisconsin 53566

media release: Monroe Balloon Rally is the longest running balloon event in Wisconsin. The event is held over Father’s Day Weekend at the Green County Fairgrounds in Monroe, Wisconsin and offers a potpourri of events and activities for the whole family.

Band lineup:

Friday: Chris Canas Band 8 p.m.

Saturday: Stefan Geisinger Band 2:30 p.m., Birddog Blues Band 4:30 p.m., Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max 6:30 p.m., Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy 8:30 p.m.

Info

Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe 2600 Tenth Street, Monroe, Wisconsin 53566
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
Music
608-214-3852
to
Google Calendar - Balloon & Blues Rally - 2024-06-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Balloon & Blues Rally - 2024-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Balloon & Blues Rally - 2024-06-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Balloon & Blues Rally - 2024-06-14 00:00:00 ical